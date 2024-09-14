Shippers council has a strategy to make Thailand a major trading nation

TNSC chairman Chaichan Charoensuk earlier this week highlighted the challenges and opportunities facing Thai exporters in today's evolving global trade landscape. He emphasised the need for increased competitiveness amidst growing trade barriers, rising costs, geopolitical tensions, and conflicts.

"The global trade landscape has become increasingly complex, with rising trade barriers, higher costs, and geopolitical tensions. These challenges pose significant threats to Thai exporters," he said.

Exports have been a key driver of Thailand's economic growth for over three decades. While the country has achieved significant progress, the average growth rate of exports has declined in recent years.

To address this, the TNSC has proposed the "Thailand Trading Nation" strategy.

The strategy focuses on shifting Thailand's economic structure towards higher-value production and exports. By leveraging innovation and technology, the aim is to transform Thailand into a developed nation by 2032.

Key objectives of the "Thailand Trading Nation" strategy include:

Increasing the proportion of the service sector and the trade value of small and medium-sized enterprises to at least 50% of gross domestic product.

Achieving a minimum 5% annual growth in the value of Thailand's exports.

Positioning at least 30 Thai products and services among the top 5 globally.

To achieve these goals, the TNSC has identified three key pillars: innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

These pillars will be integrated through the promotion of regional trade centres, investment, finance, information technology, and global supply chain management expertise, he said.