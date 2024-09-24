Thailand’s halal industry drives 335M baht in trade, Aiming for ASEAN hub

The OIE reported that the Thai Halal Industry Driving Activities Project, part of the draft Thai Halal Industry Development Action Plan (2024-2027), and the Future Halal Food Industry Upgrading Project have been successful in their first year (Quick Win) during fiscal 2024.

Key achievements include the launch of the "Thai Halal Industry Center," participation in trade negotiations under bilateral and multilateral frameworks, upgrading halal standards for 32 establishments, and developing 10 prototype processed halal food products.

These efforts showcase Thailand’s halal products and services in both domestic and international markets and have led to business matching activities, ultimately generating a trade value of 335 million baht.

OIE Deputy Director-General Siripen Kiatfuengfoo expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to become the ASEAN leader in halal production and exports by 2027.

The OIE is committed to supporting entrepreneurs through comprehensive halal industry services, focusing on innovation and production technology, raising standards, and accelerating export expansion in the next phase.