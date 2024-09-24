Thailand’s halal industry drives 335M baht in trade, Aiming for ASEAN hub

The OIE reported that the Thai Halal Industry Driving Activities Project, part of the draft Thai Halal Industry Development Action Plan (2024-2027), and the Future Halal Food Industry Upgrading Project have been successful in their first year (Quick Win) during fiscal 2024.
Key achievements include the launch of the "Thai Halal Industry Center," participation in trade negotiations under bilateral and multilateral frameworks, upgrading halal standards for 32 establishments, and developing 10 prototype processed halal food products.
These efforts showcase Thailand’s halal products and services in both domestic and international markets and have led to business matching activities, ultimately generating a trade value of 335 million baht.
OIE Deputy Director-General Siripen Kiatfuengfoo expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to become the ASEAN leader in halal production and exports by 2027.
The OIE is committed to supporting entrepreneurs through comprehensive halal industry services, focusing on innovation and production technology, raising standards, and accelerating export expansion in the next phase.
The OIE organized several key activities to promote and develop Thailand’s halal industry. Here’s a summary of the major highlights:
Kick Off at Halal Inspirium: Launched the "Thai Halal Industry Center" with 40 Thai entrepreneurs exhibiting products and services. Business matching activities involving 37 trade partners resulted in 139 matches, generating 88.7 million baht in trade value.
THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2024 Participation: Showcased 22 innovative halal products from entrepreneurs supported by the National Food Institute and the Ministry of Industry. Business matching with international buyers generated 47.62 million baht in trade value.
Thailand-Brunei Joint Commission Meeting: Nine Thai companies presented halal products in Brunei, leading to 3.2 million baht in initial orders and a projected 16.9 million baht in trade for the year.
IMT-GT Ministerial Meeting: Thai halal products, such as food and Muslim clothing, were showcased in Malaysia, with a market survey conducted to assess demand and foster cooperation.
The global halal food market is valued at 1.4 trillion US$, with expectations to reach 1.89 trillion US$ by 2027. Thailand’s share in halal food exports remains relatively low at 2.70%, presenting significant growth potential.
Siripen emphasized the agency’s focus on promoting Thailand's halal industry through the Future Halal Food Industry Upgrading Project. The project aims to strengthen Thailand’s position globally by upgrading halal standards and leveraging Thai food identity (Soft Power). The project includes:
Market Surveys: Assessing potential markets like Malaysia and Saudi Arabia to support Thai halal food exports.
Halal Standards Upgrading: Providing consultations to 32 establishments across the supply chain.
Creating Role Models: Developing guidelines for halal certification readiness in food production, sauces, and slaughterhouses.
Prototype Product Development: Ten innovative halal Future Foods were developed, such as egg noodle protein with mushroom curry sauce, keto plant-based cheese, and superfood vegetable soup.
Business Matching and Networking: Participation in international trade shows, including MIHAS 2024 in Malaysia, generating 191 million baht in trade value.
Overall, these initiatives have resulted in 335 million baht in trade value in the first year. Moving forward, the Ministry of Industry will continue developing the halal sector by creating a Halal Intelligence Unit, expanding market participation, and promoting new products like Ready-to-Eat foods, halal fashion, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The OIE aims to position Thailand as a top 10 global food exporter by 2027.