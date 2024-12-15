Commerce minister vows to remove Thailand from US IP Watch List

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has vowed to improve IPR (intellectual property rights) protection for US products so that Thailand would be removed from the IP Watch List of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

In an interview with Thansettakij, a Nation Group publication, Pichai said removal from the USTR watch list was essential in order for the Commerce Ministry to negotiate for extension of the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) for Thai products exported to the US.

Pichai said the IP Department of his ministry has drafted a work plan with the USTR Office with the goal of removing the kingdom from the watch list.