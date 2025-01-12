Durian exports to China scrutinised

A source explained that the General Administration of Customs of China has ordered customs checkpoints nationwide to reject import of Thai durians if lab test results are not attached.
Durians exported to Nanning Wuxu International Airport have already been rejected, a source added.
Basic Yellow 2 is a yellowish organic compound used for fabrics, paper, leather and house paint. The World Health Organisation has declared this organic compound as comprising group 2B carcinogens, a source said.
Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs, director general of the Department of Agriculture, said the Basic Yellow 2 issue will be raised during a meeting chaired by Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat on Monday to maintain trade relations between Thailand and China.