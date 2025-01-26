Thailand aims to conclude FTA Talks with EU this Year: commerce minister

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan stated on Sunday that his ministry will strive to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) within this year.

Pichai said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has directed the Commerce Ministry to accelerate FTA negotiations with the EU following Thailand’s signing of an FTA with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on 23 January.

Paetongtarn witnessed the signing of the FTA with EFTA during her attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.