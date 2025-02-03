5 Influential trends in Thailand's E-commerce 2025

Trend 3: E-Commerce Listening

E-commerce listening is emerging as a crucial tool for Thai businesses to navigate the increasingly competitive e-commerce landscape. With intense rivalry between Chinese sellers and Thai distributors, leveraging E-Commerce Listening allows businesses to monitor competitors, track pricing strategies, and analyze sales data to stay ahead.

For instance, data from Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok shows that official Chinese sellers can offer products at prices up to 30% lower than Thai distributors. As a result, they dominate market share, capturing up to 95% of sales in certain product categories, according to Etailligence data as of January 10, 2025.

E-Commerce Listening provides valuable insights that were previously based on guesswork. By utilizing data-driven tools, online sellers can gain a deeper understanding of customer behaviour, analyze competitors effectively, and develop precise sales and marketing strategies. Additionally, this approach helps businesses identify new product opportunities, generate innovative market ideas, and stay ahead of emerging e-commerce trends.

Trend 4: E-Commerce Business Model Evolution

As competition in the e-commerce market intensifies, businesses are evolving their models to find new growth opportunities in 2025.

A decade ago, in 2015, the market was dominated by the traditional Marketplace model, where sellers operated their own stores and managed marketing, with platforms earning revenue from transaction fees. By 2025, as the market has surpassed one trillion baht, competition has increased significantly, leading to the emergence of new business models.

One such model is the Vertical Marketplace, which focuses on specific product categories. For example, NocNoc and HomePro specialize in home & living, while Central and Konvy cater to fashion & beauty.

Another disruptive model is Consignment Selling, where platforms handle inventory and marketing. In 2024, Temu entered the Thai market with a direct-to-factory bulk purchasing approach, offering lower prices and shaking up competition. In response, Shopee and Lazada launched their own versions, known as "Choice", encouraging sellers to consign products to their warehouses while the platform manages pricing and marketing to boost sales.

Meanwhile, major Thai retailers are shifting towards their Own Mobile Applications or Brand.com Channels. Rising fees from Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, along with increasing costs to participate in platform-wide sales campaigns, have prompted retailers to focus on direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies. By driving purchases through their own apps, brands can avoid marketplace fees, gain full customer data, and strengthen long-term CRM strategies.

Trends 5: Fast Delivery Like a Devil!

2025 is expected to be the year of ultra-fast deliveries, as consumers today are increasingly impatient and unwilling to wait long for their orders. Sellers who can deliver quickly, often within a day, will have a competitive edge.

As retail businesses adapt, the main strategy is On-Demand Delivery from local branches. Leveraging their extensive networks of physical stores across the country, companies like 7-Eleven Delivery, Lotus’s Online, Makro Pro, Tops, and BigC are now offering fast delivery services to customers on the same day.

In the IT retail sector, brands like BANANA, Advice, and JIB are differentiating themselves by providing delivery within 1-3 hours when customers order directly from their websites, even though these companies also sell on platforms like Marketplaces.

" We are entering an era where consumers have become accustomed to speedy services, and they no longer have the patience to wait for deliveries. This will drive fierce competition in the Thai e-commerce market in 2025, where players will compete to deliver goods faster than ever before. Even Shopee has launched Shopee Express Delivery, using Shopee Food riders for on-demand delivery, although this service isn’t yet available in all areas. We believe that Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok will continue to push their sellers to prioritize speed, rewarding stores that pack and ship orders quickly to gain better sales."

Chayanit Samsuk from SCB EIC shared that the Thai retail business is expected to continue growing, supported by government economic stimulus policies, despite various risks. The Thai retail market is estimated to reach 4 trillion baht in 2024 and is expected to grow by 5.1% in 2025, reaching 4.21 trillion baht.

As for the Thai e-commerce market, it is projected to be worth 1 trillion baht in 2024, accounting for 25% of the country's overall retail market.