Thailand Earns $52.185 Billion from Agricultural Exports in 2024

Thailand earned $52.185 billion from exporting agricultural and agro-industrial products last year, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) announced.

TPSO Director-General Poonpong Naiyanapakorn stated that the export value of these products increased by 6% in 2024 compared to 2023.

He noted that most agricultural exports consisted of preliminarily processed commodities, and urged the country to promote higher-value products to boost earnings.

He added that the top five agricultural products accounted for 88.06% of total agricultural export value, while the top five agro-industrial products made up 60.17% of total agro-industrial exports.