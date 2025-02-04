Thailand Earns $52.185 Billion from Agricultural Exports in 2024

Thailand earned $52.185 billion from exporting agricultural and agro-industrial products last year, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) announced.
TPSO Director-General Poonpong Naiyanapakorn stated that the export value of these products increased by 6% in 2024 compared to 2023.
He noted that most agricultural exports consisted of preliminarily processed commodities, and urged the country to promote higher-value products to boost earnings.
He added that the top five agricultural products accounted for 88.06% of total agricultural export value, while the top five agro-industrial products made up 60.17% of total agro-industrial exports.
Top Five Agricultural Products by Export Value in 2024:
1️⃣ Fresh, frozen, and dried fruits – $6.51 billion
2️⃣ Rice – $6.443 billion
3️⃣ Rubber – $4.992 billion
4️⃣ Chicken – $4.313 billion
5️⃣ Tapioca – $3.133 billion
Top Five Markets for Thai Agricultural Exports in 2024:
1️⃣ China – $10.054 billion
2️⃣ Japan – $3.471 billion
3️⃣ United States – $1.899 billion
4️⃣ Malaysia – $1.215 billion
5️⃣ Indonesia – $1.154 billion