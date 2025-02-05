Malaysia approves beef imports from Thailand

Malaysia has approved the import of beef from Thailand, bringing good news for Thai livestock farmers, Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat announced on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Cattle Beef Development Policy Committee for 2025, Narumon said exporting beef to Malaysia would provide Thai cattle farmers with increased income.
She stated that Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) informed Thailand’s Agriculture Ministry on 16 January about the approval for Thai beef exports.
However, she noted that beef exporters must first register with the DVS to obtain a certificate before they can export to Malaysia.
Narumon also revealed that she would accompany Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on a visit to China from Wednesday to Saturday. During the trip, she plans to negotiate for China to allow Thailand to export live cattle there as well.
Additionally, the meeting resolved to seek funding from the government’s central emergency fund to purchase vaccines for farmers to administer to their cattle to prevent foot-and-mouth disease.
In 2024, Thailand had 9.904 million cattle, marking a 2.58% increase from 9.655 million in 2023.
Thailand exported 133,416 live cattle in 2024, generating 3.242 million baht in revenue.
Last year, Thailand also imported 35 tonnes of beef, reflecting a 38.34% increase from 2023, Narumon added.