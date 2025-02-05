Malaysia approves beef imports from Thailand

Malaysia has approved the import of beef from Thailand, bringing good news for Thai livestock farmers, Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the first meeting of the Cattle Beef Development Policy Committee for 2025, Narumon said exporting beef to Malaysia would provide Thai cattle farmers with increased income.

She stated that Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) informed Thailand’s Agriculture Ministry on 16 January about the approval for Thai beef exports.

However, she noted that beef exporters must first register with the DVS to obtain a certificate before they can export to Malaysia.