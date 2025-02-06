60 tonnes of contaminated durians buried, 26 exporters banned

A total of 64,671 kilogrammes of durians rejected by China for being contaminated with yellow dye have been disposed of by burial, the Agriculture Department reported on Thursday.

Rapeepat Chansriwong, Director-General of the Agriculture Department, stated that his department had tested samples of the rejected durians, confirming contamination with Basic Yellow 2 (BY2)—the substance cited by China as the reason for rejecting the shipments.

Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) is a dye that has recently drawn attention for its use in artificially enhancing the colour of durian fruit, particularly for export. It is suspected that some exporters dipped the durians in the dye to make them appear more appealingly yellow.