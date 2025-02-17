DFT to promote Thai rice at Japan’s food fair next month

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) will participate in FOODEX Japan 2025 in Tokyo next month to promote rice exports to the country, the DFT chief announced on Monday.

DFT Director-General Arada Fuangtong stated that her department would join the food and beverage trade show in Tokyo from 11 to 14 March to boost Thai rice exports to Japan.

FOODEX Japan 2025 is one of the largest international food and beverage trade shows in Asia, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers, and explore opportunities in the Japanese and wider Asian markets.