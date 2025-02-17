DFT to promote Thai rice at Japan’s food fair next month

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) will participate in FOODEX Japan 2025 in Tokyo next month to promote rice exports to the country, the DFT chief announced on Monday.
DFT Director-General Arada Fuangtong stated that her department would join the food and beverage trade show in Tokyo from 11 to 14 March to boost Thai rice exports to Japan.
FOODEX Japan 2025 is one of the largest international food and beverage trade shows in Asia, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products, connect with potential buyers, and explore opportunities in the Japanese and wider Asian markets.
Arada said the fair is expected to attract over 80,000 importers and distributors of imported foods from various countries.
She added that Japan is a key partner in Thailand’s rice trade and is among the top ten export markets for Thai rice. Thailand exports approximately 300,000 tonnes of rice to Japan each year, accounting for around 43% of Japan’s rice import market share.
Arada noted that Japan’s rice production declined last year due to drought, leading to a shortfall in locally produced rice to meet the demand of both residents and tourists. As a result, the Japanese government has planned emergency rice imports to address rising prices and shortages.
She highlighted that in December 2024, the average price of rice in Japan reached 2.65 US dollars per kilogramme, marking a 60% increase from December 2023. Given this situation, Arada emphasised that FOODEX Japan 2025 presents an excellent opportunity for Thailand to promote its rice and gain greater acceptance among Japanese consumers.