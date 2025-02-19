Commerce Ministry to find measures to support falling paddy prices

The Commerce Ministry will request China to purchase an additional 280,000 tonnes of rice and convene a subcommittee to explore measures to assist farmers affected by declining paddy prices, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced on Wednesday.

Pichai stated that paddy prices had fallen following India's resumption of rice exports after a two-year hiatus. Simultaneously, he noted that Indonesia and the Philippines had reduced their rice imports.

He said the ministry was currently negotiating with China to secure an additional purchase of 280,000 tonnes of Thai rice. Additionally, he plans to visit South Africa next month to seek new rice markets for Thailand.