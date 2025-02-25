Thailand’s exports up 13.6% in January, as trade momentum continues

Thailand’s exports in January 2025 grew by 13.6% year on year to US$25.27 billion (862.36 billion baht), marking the seventh consecutive month of expansion, the Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Excluding gold, oil and military supplies, exports expanded by 11.4% compared to the same period last year, said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

He attributed the growth to economic expansion among key trading partners, stable inflation and increased manufacturing activity across several sectors. Despite ongoing global trade uncertainties linked to shifts in US foreign trade policies, Thailand’s exports to both the United States and China saw significant increases in January.

Poonpong said the export trend aligns with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s forecast that the global economy could expand by 3.3% in 2025, driven by growing confidence among manufacturers and consumers.