Thailand’s rice exports expected to contract by 33% in the first quarter of 2025

Thailand’s rice exports in the first quarter of 2025 are estimated to drop by 33 per cent to 2 million tonnes, from 3 million tonnes in the same period of last year, the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) said on Friday.

From January 1 to February 24, Thailand exported a total of 1.1. million tonnes of rice, down 32% from 1.6 million tonnes in the same period last year, TREA President Charoen Laothamatas said.

He attributed the lower export estimate to increasing competition this year, especially from India, which has just resumed exports after a prolonged ban to increase domestic stocks.

The association estimates total rice exports in 2025 to be 7.5 million tonnes, down from 9.95 million tonnes recorded last year, which was the highest in several years.

“Thai rice is now the most expensive among other competitors, and the fluctuation in exchange rate will only worsen exports,” he said, while calling on the government to use appropriate measures to curb the fluctuations of the baht.

“Furthermore, if the United States decides to raise the tariff on rice imports from Thailand by 10%, our price would go up by US$100 per tonne, making it harder to compete with others,” he said.