Thai rice at high risk of running into US tariff wall, expert warns

Rice, one of Thailand’s key exports to the United States, is at risk of facing higher tariffs due to the protectionist policies of the Trump administration as part of his “America First” campaign, an expert warned on Friday.

The campaign targets countries that have a trade surplus with the US, which includes Thailand, Assoc Prof Somporn Isvilanonda, an academic at Knowledge Network Institute of Thailand, said.

He warned that Trump’s policy was threatening global free trade developed under the World Trade Organisation’s globalisation framework for over three decades, and was likely to affect several countries, including Thailand.

Somporn pointed out that Thailand’s trade surplus with the US had increased continuously over the past decade, rising from US$29.04 billion in 2023 to $35.42 billion in 2024. This puts Thailand at 11th place among countries that have the highest trade surplus with the US.