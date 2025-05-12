Thailand, Bangladesh to launch formal FTA talks by year-end

Thailand and Bangladesh will formally launch free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations towards the end of this year, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced.

Proposal for FTA Talks Initiated by Thailand

Pichai stated that he had proposed to Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, the Bangladeshi Ambassador to Thailand, that Bangladesh host a meeting of the Thailand-Bangladesh Joint Trade Committee later this year. This meeting would mark the official start of the FTA negotiation process between the two nations.

The proposal was made during a meeting between the two at the Commerce Ministry on Thursday, 8 May.