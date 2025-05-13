Trade representatives chief leads delegation to US to strengthen investment ties

Strengthening Public-Private Sector Cooperation

In the afternoon, the Thai delegation held discussions with the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC). Both sides recognised the long-standing economic relationship between Thailand and the US, particularly through private sector collaboration.

Dr Nalinee noted that Thailand ranks highest among ASEAN nations in terms of both investment volume and employment within the United States. Thai firms have invested over USD 17 billion and created more than 15,000 jobs, underscoring Thailand’s role as a strategic economic partner.

Indorama Ventures, a major Thai investor with significant operations in the US, also participated in the meeting. The USCC pledged continued support for Thai businesses amid global economic uncertainties.

Thailand Reaffirms Strategic Partnership at US-ASEAN Business Event

In the evening, Dr Nalinee delivered a keynote address at a reception co-hosted by the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and The Asia Group.

In her speech, she reaffirmed that Thailand is the oldest strategic partner of the United States in Asia. She emphasised that the delegation’s presence at the summit reflected Thailand’s intent to expand trade and investment cooperation and develop integrated supply chains between the two countries.

Dr Nalinee also expressed hope that the USABC would act as a key advocate for Thai interests in the United States.

