Trade representatives chief leads delegation to US to strengthen investment ties

Dr Nalinee Taveesin, President of the Thailand Trade Representatives, led a high-profile delegation of Thai businesses to the United States on Monday to reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with the country.
Dr Nalinee, accompanied by 40 representatives from both government agencies and private firms, participated in the plenary session of the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 held in Washington, D.C.. The event is a key platform for attracting foreign direct investment into the United States.
During the session, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick delivered remarks, noting that the United States remains the top destination for global investment. He highlighted that the SelectUSA initiative has facilitated over USD 135 billion in investments and generated more than 100,000 jobs across the country.
Dr Nalinee, alongside Thai Ambassador Suriya Chindawongse, visited exhibition booths representing key US states, including Florida, Ohio, Minnesota, and Illinois. They highlighted the presence and contributions of Thai firms such as Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), Thai Union, and PTT Exploration and Production.
The delegation received a warm welcome, with state officials expressing appreciation for Thai investment in their respective regions and offering continued support and guidance for Thai investors.
In the afternoon, the Thai delegation held discussions with the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC). Both sides recognised the long-standing economic relationship between Thailand and the US, particularly through private sector collaboration.
Dr Nalinee noted that Thailand ranks highest among ASEAN nations in terms of both investment volume and employment within the United States. Thai firms have invested over USD 17 billion and created more than 15,000 jobs, underscoring Thailand’s role as a strategic economic partner.
Indorama Ventures, a major Thai investor with significant operations in the US, also participated in the meeting. The USCC pledged continued support for Thai businesses amid global economic uncertainties.
In the evening, Dr Nalinee delivered a keynote address at a reception co-hosted by the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and The Asia Group.
In her speech, she reaffirmed that Thailand is the oldest strategic partner of the United States in Asia. She emphasised that the delegation’s presence at the summit reflected Thailand’s intent to expand trade and investment cooperation and develop integrated supply chains between the two countries.
Dr Nalinee also expressed hope that the USABC would act as a key advocate for Thai interests in the United States.