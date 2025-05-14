Fisheries Dept trains private firms to farm seahorses for export

The Department of Fisheries has recently trained 40 private companies to farm seahorses for export, aiming to establish them as a new cash-generating aquatic species for Thailand.

Training Held Across Five Andaman Provinces

According to Thitiporn Laoprasert, Deputy Director-General of the Fisheries Department, the training sessions took place in Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Satun—all located along Thailand’s Andaman coast.

She said 40 firms with strong export potential were selected to participate. These companies are expected to support local residents in the five provinces by sourcing farmed seahorses from them for international export.