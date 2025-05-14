Fisheries Dept trains private firms to farm seahorses for export

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

Thailand trains 40 firms to farm seahorses for export, aiming to boost income in Andaman provinces and meet global demand under CITES regulations.

The Department of Fisheries has recently trained 40 private companies to farm seahorses for export, aiming to establish them as a new cash-generating aquatic species for Thailand.

Training Held Across Five Andaman Provinces

According to Thitiporn Laoprasert, Deputy Director-General of the Fisheries Department, the training sessions took place in Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Satun—all located along Thailand’s Andaman coast.

She said 40 firms with strong export potential were selected to participate. These companies are expected to support local residents in the five provinces by sourcing farmed seahorses from them for international export.

Seahorses Protected Under CITES Appendix II

Seahorses are protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). While not currently endangered, their trade is regulated to prevent potential extinction. Exporting seahorses requires a valid permit from the exporting country.

High Global Demand for Seahorses

Thitiporn noted that seahorses are in high demand both in Thailand and overseas. They are used in:

  • Aquariums (aqua tank animals)
  • Souvenirs such as decorative pins and keychains
  • Edible products

Key export markets include Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Seahorse Farming to Support Coastal Livelihoods

Due to a decline in seahorse populations in the wild, the department is promoting sustainable seahorse farming in coastal communities. This initiative is expected to provide a stable source of income for local fishers and aquaculture businesses.

The department has successfully bred three species of seahorses:

  • Hippocampus spinosissimus
  • Hippocampus trimaculatus
  • Hippocampus kuda

Training Focused on Breeding, Processing, and Export Regulations
Thitiporn said the training focused on the following key areas:

  • Techniques for breeding and raising seahorses
  • Value-added processing methods
  • Laws and regulations related to the import and export of seahorses
  • Transport and marketing strategies

As part of the training, participants also visited the Satun Fisheries Research and Development Centre to observe seahorse farming practices first-hand.

