Fisheries Dept trains private firms to farm seahorses for export

The Department of Fisheries has recently trained 40 private companies to farm seahorses for export, aiming to establish them as a new cash-generating aquatic species for Thailand.
According to Thitiporn Laoprasert, Deputy Director-General of the Fisheries Department, the training sessions took place in Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Satun—all located along Thailand’s Andaman coast.
She said 40 firms with strong export potential were selected to participate. These companies are expected to support local residents in the five provinces by sourcing farmed seahorses from them for international export.
Seahorses are protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). While not currently endangered, their trade is regulated to prevent potential extinction. Exporting seahorses requires a valid permit from the exporting country.
Thitiporn noted that seahorses are in high demand both in Thailand and overseas. They are used in:
Key export markets include Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore.
Due to a decline in seahorse populations in the wild, the department is promoting sustainable seahorse farming in coastal communities. This initiative is expected to provide a stable source of income for local fishers and aquaculture businesses.
The department has successfully bred three species of seahorses:
Training Focused on Breeding, Processing, and Export Regulations
Thitiporn said the training focused on the following key areas:
As part of the training, participants also visited the Satun Fisheries Research and Development Centre to observe seahorse farming practices first-hand.