Thai stocks at 15-20 year low, investors urged to wait for political clarity

Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, CEO of TISCO Securities, revealed that Thai stocks are currently at their "lowest" point in the last 15-20 years, comparing the situation with historical data.

However, he noted that it's difficult to compare the pricing of Thai stocks to other markets, as each stock market has different characteristics. For example, some markets have a higher concentration of tech stocks or greater government control.

Given the current situation, he expects the Thai stock market to continue declining, as investor confidence is "very low" due to concerns about domestic political factors. These uncertainties may impact negotiations regarding the Trump tax policies, as well as potential changes in the country's political landscape, which still need to become clearer.

"Previously, external uncertainties pressured the Thai stock market, but the Thai economy isn't in bad shape. It’s just sluggish due to lower-than-expected foreign tourist numbers and the uncertainty around Trump’s tax negotiations.

Now, however, the uncertainty stems from internal political issues in Thailand, causing a loss of confidence, which is affecting the stock market. Yesterday, we saw emotional selling, and Thai stocks are truly undervalued at this point," he explained.

Regarding the political resolution options that could affect the stock market and the economy, analysts have evaluated three possible scenarios:

If the Prime Minister resigns, it would be the best scenario for both the Thai economy and stock market, as it would prevent further delays. The economy could continue moving forward with stimulus measures and the budget, which would help stabilise Thailand's weak economy.