“Airport Stocks” and challenge of attracting returning tourists

Thailand’s tourism sector is facing a challenging period, with concerns arising from the second-quarter figures showing a decline in the number of international tourists, particularly from China.

Domestic tourists have also reduced their spending due to the global economic downturn, geopolitical tensions, and fears of war, which have contributed to rising oil prices — a key travel cost.

As a result, forecasts of tourist numbers reaching 40 million this year have become increasingly difficult to achieve.

Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) has forecast a total of 34.5 million tourists for 2025, a 2.8% decline from the previous year. The goal of returning to pre-Covid levels of nearly 40 million tourists now seems even more challenging.

However, tourism still plays a significant role, with net tourism revenue expected to remain positive, though its contribution to the economy may decrease due to several factors:

Intense competition in the international market for inbound tourism to Thailand

Continued outbound travel by Thai citizens

While domestic tourism continues, Thais are becoming more cautious with their spending

This situation directly affects the “airport business outlook in Thailand for 2025.” According to KResearch, the overall revenue from airport businesses in Thailand is expected to be around 80.7 billion baht, showing a slight increase of 0.2% from 2024, despite the high challenges faced by the airport industry.