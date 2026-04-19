Kenya’s e-commerce boom opens door for Thai exporters

Mobile-first execution will be critical

Kenya’s digital infrastructure helps explain why that strategy matters. DITP said smartphone penetration stood at 83.5% in June 2025, while 4G coverage reached 97.3% of the population and mobile internet subscriptions rose to 58.5 million, up 27.3% year on year. The report said those trends are pushing online shopping deeper into both urban and rural markets.

That means logistics may be just as important as product choice. Rural areas already account for 60% of orders on Jumia, supported by more than 300 pick-up points across all 47 counties and a JForce network of over 26,000 agents. For Thai sellers, that points to the need for strong local delivery partners, fast customer response through chat, and possibly local stockholding or regional fulfilment to cut delivery times and build trust.

In short, the Thailand angle is clear: Kenya is being framed as both a new export market and a regional launchpad. But success, according to DITP’s Nairobi office, will depend on whether Thai firms can tailor their offer to a mobile-led, competitive market where speed, trust and differentiation matter as much as demand.