Australia sees growing market for its products in Thailand

He added that Australian beef is considered a best-seller among Thais.

"A variety of Australian products can be found in the supermarkets, such as wine, cheese, mandarin orange and apples," he said.

He said Australian products can help Thai hotel and restaurant operators meet customers' need for high-quality foods.

"As tourists have begun travelling, Australian products would be a key for Thailand to boost tourism next year," he added.

Meanwhile, Australian Dairy managing director David Nation said entrepreneurs in the Australian food industry, such as food, dairy and horticulture, have the opportunity to trade in the Thai market, thanks to both countries' strong relationship.

He expected deeper trade ties between the two countries.

"I am proud of Thailand and Australia's trade relationship over the past decade," he said.