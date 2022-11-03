Australia sees growing market for its products in Thailand
Thailand is an ever-growing market for Australian products, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) said, while lauding the strong bilateral trade relationship over the past decade.
In an interview with The Nation, Austrade Minister-Counsellor (Commercial) and Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, Michael Helleman, said the trade relationship between the two countries is very strong.
He added that Australian beef is considered a best-seller among Thais.
"A variety of Australian products can be found in the supermarkets, such as wine, cheese, mandarin orange and apples," he said.
He said Australian products can help Thai hotel and restaurant operators meet customers' need for high-quality foods.
"As tourists have begun travelling, Australian products would be a key for Thailand to boost tourism next year," he added.
Meanwhile, Australian Dairy managing director David Nation said entrepreneurs in the Australian food industry, such as food, dairy and horticulture, have the opportunity to trade in the Thai market, thanks to both countries' strong relationship.
He expected deeper trade ties between the two countries.
"I am proud of Thailand and Australia's trade relationship over the past decade," he said.
Separately, Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) recently hosted the very first Aussie Meat Academy in Thailand, offering professional chefs and foodies a hands-on masterclass in all things Australian beef and lamb.
Several eager, meat-loving Thai chefs and foodies signed up to attend this exciting event, which was held at Cape Dara Resort Pattaya, a luxury five-star hotel on the beachfront in Pattaya.
"Thailand is an ever-growing market for us and the more opportunities we have to help those who cook the food, those who serve the food, and those who eat the food is something we are focused on and will continue to do more," said Spencer Whitaker, MLA’s market development manager for Asia-Pacific.
