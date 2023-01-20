No-fee trading app Liberator aims to open access to Thai stock market
A new stock-trading app launched on Thursday looks set to disrupt Thailand’s investment scene with no-fee trading and a community for knowledge exchange.
The Liberator application was created to broaden access to Thai stock trading and help ordinary people build the value of their investments, according to developer Liberator Securities.
Company chairman Bakban Boonlert said the app will become a community that enables users to boost their investments at low cost.
Bakban said that although up to 30,000 new investors venture into the Thai stock market each year, 40% drop out due to investment costs.
"Liberator aims to attract new investors to the capital market while promoting strong and valuable investments," he said.
Bakban also thanked the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Securities and Exchange Commission for allowing the company to launch the app.
Liberator Securities CEO Pavalin Limthongchai said the app aims to create an alternative channel for investing.
The company also plans to offer other innovations to expand its fintech business.
"We aim to attract at least 50,000 monthly active users by the end of this year," Pavalin said.
Related stories: