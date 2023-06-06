Slowdown predicted even as Thai stock market rebounds

Attention was focused on the economic figures of the US, Europe, and China, while Thailand monitored inflationary pressures, predicting a slowdown. Eight prominent stocks with good fundamentals and attractive prices were highlighted.

According to Watan Jitsomnuk, strategy analysis director of PI Securities, the US reported on Friday a higher-than-expected figure for non-farm payroll employment increase of 339,000 jobs, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 193,000. However, the average hourly earnings report expanded by 4.3% year-on-year (YoY), lower than the estimated 4.4% YoY, with the unemployment rate at 3.7%, worse than the predicted 3.4%.

In summary, after considering all the results, it was found that investors were leaning towards relaxation while maintaining a significant weight of approximately 75% in keeping interest rates at the same level for the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in June.

However, statistically, the S&P500 has provided positive returns during the period of unchanged rates, reaching its peak after approximately three months. The S&P500 yielded an average return of 7% over three months and 13% over six months. This positive psychology has been transmitted to the Thai stock market. The rising US unemployment rate signals the beginning of a contracting economy, so it is necessary to closely monitor this factor.

For this week, the focus is on domestic factors, such as Thailand’s inflation report for May. Bloomberg estimates it at 1.55% year-on-year (YoY), which is relatively low and lower than the previous month's 2.67%. If the report indicates even lower inflation, it will be a positive factor for the Thai stock market, according to Krungsri Capital Securities Plc.