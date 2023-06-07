Importers show interest in premium Thai beverage products at Thaifex-Anuga
Thai manufacturers, who showcased top-quality premium beverage products, including tea, coffee, cocoa, and milk, got an overwhelming response from overseas visitors, the Thailand Department of Trade Negotiations said.
Both domestic and international importers have shown interest in engaging in business negotiations, with purchase value estimated at over 15 million baht, Oramon Supthaweetham, director-general of the department, revealed.
"This event served as an excellent opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to promote their products to a wider market, both domestic and international," said Oramon.
The entrepreneurs also took advantage of the benefits provided by free trade agreements (FTA) to expand exports and reduce business costs, as Thailand's FTA trading partners exempt most goods from import duties.
Oramon added that the participating Thai tea makers showcased various premium teas, such as Chiang Rai's dragon blood tea, green tea, black tea, and blended teas. They also featured Thai dessert teas and House of Magic teas, as well as organic and infused teas.
Orange peel tea and fermented red tea, which are high-quality teas from Mae Hong Son province, attracted the interest of importers who expressed a desire to engage in business negotiations and explore the tea gardens and production processes, Oramon said.
Coffee from Chiang Rai and Nan provinces — yellow bean coffee, Arabica coffee, 3-in-1 Arabica coffee blended with robusta, and instant 100% Arabica coffee — garnered attention from importers who are interested in scheduling further discussions regarding product details, she added.
Similarly, cocoa from Chanthaburi and Chaiyaphum provinces drew the interest of importers from Asean countries.
Processed dairy products, such as milk from Nakhon Ratchasima, Saraburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces, drew the interest of importers from Hong Kong and Cambodia.
In 2022, Thailand ranked first in Asean and seventh globally for dairy and dairy product exports, valued at 593.11 million baht.
Thai tea and tea products ranked third in Asean and 15th globally, valued at 58.3 million baht.
Thai coffee and coffee products ranked fourth in Asean and 26th globally, with a value of 109 million baht.
Additionally, Thai cocoa and cocoa products ranked fifth in Asean and 31st globally, with a value of 69.4 million baht.
Importantly, Thailand's FTA trading partners, including Asean, China, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand, have abolished import taxes on dairy products from Thailand.