Importers show interest in premium Thai beverage products at Thaifex-Anuga

Both domestic and international importers have shown interest in engaging in business negotiations, with purchase value estimated at over 15 million baht, Oramon Supthaweetham, director-general of the department, revealed.

"This event served as an excellent opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to promote their products to a wider market, both domestic and international," said Oramon.

The entrepreneurs also took advantage of the benefits provided by free trade agreements (FTA) to expand exports and reduce business costs, as Thailand's FTA trading partners exempt most goods from import duties.