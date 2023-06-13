IEAT plans roadshow to woo Japanese investment in Thailand

The remaining available areas for sale and lease total about 11,101 acres. The move is aimed at expanding investments to support the economic recovery, IEAT Governor Veeris Ammarapala said.

Previously, investors from Japan, South Korea and Europe have shown interest in Thai industrial estates as part of their investment expansion in Thailand. Each industrial estate zone can accommodate both independent and joint venture operations.

In 2018-2022, the industrial estate in Lamphun province expanded to support the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy, along with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) industrial estates in Rayong province, totalling 586 acres. In collaboration with the private sector, 18 industrial estates have been established, with some already completed and delivered, such as Double H A-Rayong (36 land plots, 506 acres), Double H Industrial Estate Rayong Set (831 acres), Amata City Chonburi (Project 2) (3,252 acres), Pinthong Industrial Estate (Project 6) (523 acres), and CPGC (1,213 acres), Veeris said.

The Rojana Industrial Park in Chonburi province covers an area of 322 acres, Rojana Chonburi 2 (Khao Kansong) 357 acres, Rojana Nongyai 785 acres, Yamato Industrial Estate (273 acres), Ban Bueng 767 acres, Bo Thong 33 in Prachinburi province 690 acres, and Udon Thani Industrial Estate 875 acres, Veeris added.