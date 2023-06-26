Securities firm picks stocks to hedge risks

The initial support level is 1,491 points, followed by the next support level at 1,477 points, with the market supported by expectations of economic stimulus in China and political clarity in the country, Krungsri Securities says.

For China-related stocks, the focus is on IVL, PTTGC, KCE, HANA, WHA, AMATA.

Local stocks (banks, retail, beverage sectors) to watch include BBL, SCB, ICHI, OSP.

As for stocks entering the SET-50 index, investors should consider TLI and WHA (weight adjusted on June 30).

In terms of external factors affecting the Thai stock market, the US consumer confidence index for June was 103.5, up from 102.3 in May. Overall, the economic indicators of the US are gradually stabilising.

Additionally, on June 30, the US will disclose the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) with a market expectation of +4.7% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Eurozone or EU announced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) with an expected market increase of +5.6% year-on-year, down from +6.1% year-on-year in May, and +0.3% month-on-month.

China reported the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June, with an estimated market value of 49, and the Services PMI with an estimated market value of 53.7. Additional stimulus measures in China are expected before July 1.

Thai exports data for May is estimated to decrease by 8.0% year-on-year, compared to a decrease of 7.6% in April. Internal politics, particularly the formation of the next coalition government, will be closely monitored after the Election Commission certifies the election results this July 13.