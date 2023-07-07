EEC delegation visits France to drum up investment in advanced industries

Chula Sukmanop, EEC policy committee secretary-general, said the team was in France late last month to promote the EEC and meet with potential investors. An investment advisor at the Board of Investment’s office in Paris helped the team, which included representatives from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, Charoen Pokphand Group, Energy Absolute, and Thai Union Group.

During the visit, the EEC team held talks with officials from French governmental agencies and executives from the private sector. The EEC team provided information on Thailand's economic potential and progress in developing the EEC. Team members also met with executives in industries that the EEC has targeted as priority industries, such as aerospace, Chula said.

The EEC delegation also met with French investment agencies and executives from seven companies: Safran, Thales, GIFAS, Satys Aerospace, Volocopter, and VoltAero, Chula added.

Talks were also held with energy titan Total and auto maker Reuault.

Dassault Systemes, a technology company, expressed interest in investing in the EEC, Chula said.

The EEC delegation highlighted the area’s improving infrastructure and logistics that are turning it into a global hub due to its easy access by land, sea and air.

The EEC delegation also participated in the Paris Airshow and had talks with private aerospace companies from various countries. Several companies expressed interest in expanding their investment to Thailand and are considering investing in the EEC, Chula said.