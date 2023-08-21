Jetro pushes Japanese startups to showcase cutting-edge technology in Thailand
The year 2022 brought in a record investments of 877.4 billion yen, or about 213 billion baht, in Japanese start-ups, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Bangkok office.
Jetro was participating in the Techsauce Global Summit 2023, Southeast Asia's leading technology conference to promote public-private partnerships, as well as offer a forum to international investors and entrepreneurs to invest in Japanese businesses.
The event was held last week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on August 16-17.
Jetro said its participation in such events was aimed at creating opportunities for Japanese technology startups to expand their business abroad.
Jetro (Bangkok) said that it chose 10 Japanese startups this year: Asuene Inc, AWL, Inc, Credit Engine Inc, Finger Vision Inc, Hyperithm Co Ltd, Inter Holdings Inc, Melody International Ltd, Thermalytica Inc, Waqua Inc, and Zeroboard (Thailand) Co Ltd.
According to Esuke Matsuura, director of SME Business Promotion Japan, the selection of a startup tech company is based on:
▪︎ The company must be a start-up.
▪︎ It fits the concept of Techsauce, which involves Deep Tech, or advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI), Web 0.3, fintech and environmental technology.
▪︎ It is outstanding and would be attractive to the Thai market.
The Jetro office in Bangkok cooperates with Thai startup promotion agencies. Therefore, there is some information about the interest of startups in Thailand, Matsuura said.
The startup business in Japan begins with university-level research such as research in biology, space, food, robotics, AI, and the environment.
According to Kayoko Sawada, director of Startup Division at Jetro in Japan, the organisation supports startups in research and helps them commercialise new technology, or innovation. However, while Jetro does not directly contribute to funding, there are other agencies that provide funding to startups.
When asked about the growth of Japanese startups, Matsuura said that last year, there was a record amount of investment, with expansion of overseas investments. Investment in Japanese startups amounted to 877.4 billion yen, or about 213 billion baht. Most of them were enterprise tech, software and AI services, Matsuura added.