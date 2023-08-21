Jetro pushes Japanese startups to showcase cutting-edge technology in Thailand

Jetro was participating in the Techsauce Global Summit 2023, Southeast Asia's leading technology conference to promote public-private partnerships, as well as offer a forum to international investors and entrepreneurs to invest in Japanese businesses.

The event was held last week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on August 16-17.

Jetro said its participation in such events was aimed at creating opportunities for Japanese technology startups to expand their business abroad.

Jetro (Bangkok) said that it chose 10 Japanese startups this year: Asuene Inc, AWL, Inc, Credit Engine Inc, Finger Vision Inc, Hyperithm Co Ltd, Inter Holdings Inc, Melody International Ltd, Thermalytica Inc, Waqua Inc, and Zeroboard (Thailand) Co Ltd.

According to Esuke Matsuura, director of SME Business Promotion Japan, the selection of a startup tech company is based on:

▪︎ The company must be a start-up.

▪︎ It fits the concept of Techsauce, which involves Deep Tech, or advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI), Web 0.3, fintech and environmental technology.

▪︎ It is outstanding and would be attractive to the Thai market.

The Jetro office in Bangkok cooperates with Thai startup promotion agencies. Therefore, there is some information about the interest of startups in Thailand, Matsuura said.

The startup business in Japan begins with university-level research such as research in biology, space, food, robotics, AI, and the environment.