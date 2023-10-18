Srettha offers top Chinese business leaders big opportunities in Thailand

Srettha, who is being accompanied by a delegation of 50 businessmen, is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping on Thursday to discuss bilateral trade ties.

Meanwhile, he has met representatives of six top companies in China, and the results of the meetings is summarised below:

• CRRC

Srettha met Sun Yongcai, chairman and executive director of CRRC, the world’s largest state-owned enterprise producing rail transit equipment, engineering machinery and other types of electrical equipment.

At the meeting, CRRC expressed interest in Thailand’s transportation infrastructure, including high-priority areas such as bio-circular-green (BCG) economy, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Srettha invited the group to establish factories in Thailand, with a particular emphasis on technology transfer. He said Thailand had a surplus of labour, a good healthcare system and a high demand for railway engines.

• Alibaba Group

In a meeting with Fan Jiang, CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, Srettha discussed investment in cloud services in Thailand to support its digital industry development.

Alibaba considers Thailand strategically important thanks to its large market and customer base. At the meeting, it expressed interest in providing training programs for e-commerce and pledged to develop Thailand’s digital economy. Alibaba also expressed interest in collaborating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to launch tourism promotions online.

• Xiaomi

Srettha met Alain Lam, chief financial officer of Xiaomi Technology, to discuss the option of expanding the production of electronic components in Thailand.