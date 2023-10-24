Don Don Donki kicks hard as 3 Japanese retail brands eye Thai expansion
A feast awaits fans of Japanese products in Thailand, with three of the nation’s biggest shopping brands preparing to expand their presence in Bangkok and beyond.
Daiso, Don Don Donki, and Nitori are set to open new stores in a bid to take a bigger slice of the growing Thai retail market.
Daiso is planning to increase its number of branches in shopping malls, from around 100 outlets currently. The Japanese brand has been operating in Thailand for 20 years, selling thousands of products priced from 60 baht through its subsidiary Daiso Sangyo (Thailand) Co Ltd, with registered capital of 280 million.
Japanese supermarket chain Don Don Donki is a more recent arrival, having entered the Thai market just over four years ago. The brand opened its first store in Thailand in Thonglor in 2019, introducing the concept of a Japanese speciality store to Bangkok shoppers.
Don Don Donki is famous for its almost endless range of products and 24-hour opening in Japan. The brand expanded its presence in Thailand this year with new Bangkok branches in Central Chaengwattana, MBK Centre, and The Mall Bangkapi.
Nitori, the latest Japanese addition to Thailand’s shopping scene, made its debut only two months ago by opening its flagship store in Bangkok’s CentralWorld. The store covers an area of 2,600 square metres, offering a selection of about 5,000 furniture and household products in a minimalistic style – a hallmark of the brand.
Takeda Masanori, Nitori Holdings Co Ltd’s general manager for international sales, said the expansion of these brands offers Thailand consumers access to a wider variety of high-quality products and unique shopping experiences.
It also reflects the growth of the retail sector in Thailand, as well as confidence of Japanese retailers in the Thai market's potential, he added.
Nitori plans to open four Thai branches this year, focusing on key shopping centres in Bangkok. Another 10 outlets are set to open in 2024, as part of a five-year plan to launch a total of 25 branches in Thailand. Nitori’s long-term goal is to expand to 200-300 branches in Thailand.
Its budget plan this year covers 100 new branches in Japan and 100 new branches abroad. The company currently operates 930 branches globally, with 793 branches in Japan and 137 branches overseas. Nitori’s long-term global expansion plan targets 3,000 branches with total annual sales of 720 billion baht by 2035.