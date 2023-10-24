Don Don Donki kicks hard as 3 Japanese retail brands eye Thai expansion

Daiso, Don Don Donki, and Nitori are set to open new stores in a bid to take a bigger slice of the growing Thai retail market.

Daiso is planning to increase its number of branches in shopping malls, from around 100 outlets currently. The Japanese brand has been operating in Thailand for 20 years, selling thousands of products priced from 60 baht through its subsidiary Daiso Sangyo (Thailand) Co Ltd, with registered capital of 280 million.

Japanese supermarket chain Don Don Donki is a more recent arrival, having entered the Thai market just over four years ago. The brand opened its first store in Thailand in Thonglor in 2019, introducing the concept of a Japanese speciality store to Bangkok shoppers.

Don Don Donki is famous for its almost endless range of products and 24-hour opening in Japan. The brand expanded its presence in Thailand this year with new Bangkok branches in Central Chaengwattana, MBK Centre, and The Mall Bangkapi.

Nitori, the latest Japanese addition to Thailand’s shopping scene, made its debut only two months ago by opening its flagship store in Bangkok’s CentralWorld. The store covers an area of 2,600 square metres, offering a selection of about 5,000 furniture and household products in a minimalistic style – a hallmark of the brand.

Takeda Masanori, Nitori Holdings Co Ltd’s general manager for international sales, said the expansion of these brands offers Thailand consumers access to a wider variety of high-quality products and unique shopping experiences.

It also reflects the growth of the retail sector in Thailand, as well as confidence of Japanese retailers in the Thai market's potential, he added.