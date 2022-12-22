Muji aims to widen market with affordable goods zone at larger new stores in Thailand

Akihiro Kamogari, managing director of Muji Retail (Thailand), said at the soft opening on Thursday that the total area of over 1,700 square metres of Muji at Robinson Lifestyle Ratchaphruek will be the standard size model the company will apply to open new store in new location.

The majority of locations will be in Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as other major cities with high density of population and purchasing power, such as Chiang Mai and Chonburi, where Muji already has opened new branches during the fourth quarter of this year.

"There are currently 29 Muji stores in Bangkok's prime districts. Eleven of the stores are spread over 1,500 square metres. We plan to open four more stores with this new standard size next year, and seven more by 2024," Kamogari revealed.

Regarding the existing stores with minimum size of 500-800 square metres, he stated that Muji intends to renovate with more space. However, the process is still being worked out with the department store.

Muji (Thailand)'s head of merchandising, Phannarat Lowakij, added that this new roadside model store with two floors will also serve as a pilot area for the retailer to test launch new in-house products.

She revealed that this store has a new hot menu of bakery items, Japanese soft serve ice cream, skincare and haircare product groups, and Muji Curry, which is one of Japan's best-selling products.

She stated that all of these products are now only available at Muji Robinson Lifestyle Ratchaphruek.

"We'd like to see how our clients respond," she said, promising that more new items would be added in the future.