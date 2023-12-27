SEC launches website providing statistics on IPOs

The centre, which can be reached at www.sec.or.th/IPOFactFigure, provides key information about IPOs as follows:

1. General statistics of IPO shares, including their offering date, lists of financial advisors, underwriters, and comparison of share prices before and after entering the stock market.

2. Graphs of share price movement in the past year, as well as graphs comparing IPO’s relative return against the overall sector, SET and MAI indices.

3. Tables summarising financial status and operational performance of companies providing the IPO, before and after being listed in the stock market.

The SEC said it is planning to further expand the services of the IPO Fact Figure Centre to cover more aspects in the future.

For the latest information from SEC and to give feedback, visit https://www.sec.or.th or https://www.facebook.com/sec.or.th/