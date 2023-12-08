SEC vows to restore trust in capital market after year of scandals

The remarks were made during a panel discussion titled “Co-creating and Developing the Capital Market to Drive the Country Towards Sustainable Growth”.

Thursday’s discussion formed part of the announcement of the commission’s 2024 strategic roadmap, which aims to elevate its role in supervising and improving Thailand's capital market so that everyone has equal access.

SEC Secretary-General Pornanong Budsaratragoon said that creating a capital market for all is a mission to which the SEC is committed, adding that despite the difficulties, the SEC must continue to pursue its objectives.

Given the current global economic slowdown and the country’s weak growth, she believed that the capital market should play a larger role in assisting businesses and providing a means for Thais to save.

Therefore, the SEC must take action to facilitate all parties, both domestic and international, in raising funds, investing and saving.

These reforms include modernising laws and regulations, developing an SEC system with appropriate advanced technology, increasing SEC capacity, enforcing the law firmly, providing an ecosystem for digital assets, reducing any difficulties, and supporting green and social enterprises.