Srettha encourages Swiss company DKSH to invest in land bridge project

DKSH Holding AG, a diversified consulting and advisory company for business expansion, business planning, product distribution, logistics, and after-sales services, also distributes various consumer products, goods, and pharmaceuticals in Thailand.

During the meeting, Srettha and the DKSH executive discussed issues related to the distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. With the occurrence of new outbreaks, the company saw the need to employ processes and speed to distribute medicines in Thailand for an extended period. The government has pledged to address these issues to benefit both the company and the Thai people who require medicines for treatment.

