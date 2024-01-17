Srettha encourages Swiss company DKSH to invest in land bridge project
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on January 16 met with Stefan Butz, the executive of DKSH Holding AG in Zurich, Switzerland, and encouraged them to invest in Thailand's ambitious land bridge project.
DKSH Holding AG, a diversified consulting and advisory company for business expansion, business planning, product distribution, logistics, and after-sales services, also distributes various consumer products, goods, and pharmaceuticals in Thailand.
During the meeting, Srettha and the DKSH executive discussed issues related to the distribution of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. With the occurrence of new outbreaks, the company saw the need to employ processes and speed to distribute medicines in Thailand for an extended period. The government has pledged to address these issues to benefit both the company and the Thai people who require medicines for treatment.
DKSH has been operating in Thailand since 1906 and is one of the largest organisations in the country in terms of sales. Thailand is considered one of the largest business operations for DKSH, generating one-third of the company's global revenue.
The company also emphasises environmental concerns and has suggested that Thailand increase the use of e-documents. DKSH said it would promote the use of electric vehicles for product transportation, aligning with the Thai government's policy. They confirmed their support for the increased use of electric vehicles and are ready to assist in the installation of more electric vehicle charging stations.
In view of its specialisation in logistics, Srettha encouraged the company to participate in the land bridge project.
The PM expects the project to drive Thailand's economy, and sees an opportunity for the company to benefit from it. They expressed confidence in Thailand's potential and are ready to invite more partner companies to invest in Thailand.