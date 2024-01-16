PM to sell the land bridge project to Dubai Port World

World leaders and global business chiefs of various industries are currently in Davos, Switzerland to attend WEF 2024, which wraps on Friday. Thailand will hold a session titled "Thailand Land Bridge: Connecting ASEAN with the World”, Pichai added.

The project involves constructing deep-sea ports in Chumphon and Ranong provinces and transforming transport routes between the two to link the ports at an estimated cost of 1 trillion baht.

Pichai expressed confidence that the land bridge project will attract DP World to join the investment thanks to the several benefits it would offer the global transport sector. These include establishing a link between the Pacific and Indian oceans and relieving shipping congestion in the Malacca Straits, currently the main regional trade route for cargo.

DP World is a subsidiary of Dubai World, a global holding company based in the United Arab Emirates engaged in industrial investment and service sectors. DP World focuses on logistics, transport, deep sea ports, and marine shipping, operating 82 ports in 40 countries, with over 70,000 cargo ships per year transporting more than 70 million containers, accounting for 10% of global container transport.