Thai PM to sell southern land bridge project at WEF in Davos this week
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin plans to advocate for Thailand’s ambitious southern land-bridge project while attending the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF).
The Thai Ku Fah Facebook page of the government’s spokespersons team announced that Srettha and his delegation will be departing for Davos, Switzerland, just after midnight on Sunday.
Srettha and his team will be in Davos from Monday to Friday, the Facebook page said.
This marks the first time in 12 years that a Thai prime minister will participate in the WEF annual meeting, which is themed “Rebuilding Trust” this year.
Srettha is scheduled to address a seminar on “Country Strategy Dialogue on Thailand” and another on “Thailand Land Bridge: Connecting ASEAN with the World”. He is also set to participate in a seminar titled “Learning from ASEAN”. The premier also plans to meet top companies during his time in Switzerland.