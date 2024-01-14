Thai PM to sell southern land bridge project at WEF in Davos this week

The Thai Ku Fah Facebook page of the government’s spokespersons team announced that Srettha and his delegation will be departing for Davos, Switzerland, just after midnight on Sunday.

Srettha and his team will be in Davos from Monday to Friday, the Facebook page said.

This marks the first time in 12 years that a Thai prime minister will participate in the WEF annual meeting, which is themed “Rebuilding Trust” this year.