Extending Chalong Rat Expressway to Lam Luk Ka among EXAT’s expansion plans
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) put forward plans for four new highway extensions worth 120 billion baht in a proposal to the Cabinet recently.
The proposed plan includes extending the Chalong Rat Expressway to Lam Luk Ka, building an overpass above the Ngamwonwan-Phya Thai-Rama IX Expressway, expanding highways in the north of Bangkok and highways in Phuket.
EXAT is preparing a terms-of-reference for the expansion of Chalong Rat Expressway, which will require an investment of about 19 billion baht.
Of the funds required, 14.37 billion baht will come from the Thailand Future Fund, managed by the Krungthai Bank and MFC, while another 4 billion baht will be secured through a loan from the Finance Ministry. EXAT expects the loan to be easily approved thanks to its positive history.