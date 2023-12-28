Asia Highway congestion grows as Bangkok travellers drive

Since noon, an increase in the number of vehicles has impacted sections of the Asia Highway in Ayutthaya’s Maharaj district to Ang Thong until Sing Buri’s Prom Buri district.

Traffic slowed down at several spots on the northbound highway, with the line of slow vehicles expanding further and further, especially at the bridge over Bang Kaew River in Tambon Ban It of Ang Thong’s Muang district.

The Nation monitored the section of road and saw local residents riding motorcycles against the traffic flow on the roadside, prompting other motorists to slow down.