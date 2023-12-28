Asia Highway congestion grows as Bangkok travellers drive
On Thursday, many motorists headed out of Bangkok and caused traffic congestion on sections of the northbound Asia Highway in Ayutthaya, Ang Thong and Sing Buri.
Since noon, an increase in the number of vehicles has impacted sections of the Asia Highway in Ayutthaya’s Maharaj district to Ang Thong until Sing Buri’s Prom Buri district.
Traffic slowed down at several spots on the northbound highway, with the line of slow vehicles expanding further and further, especially at the bridge over Bang Kaew River in Tambon Ban It of Ang Thong’s Muang district.
The Nation monitored the section of road and saw local residents riding motorcycles against the traffic flow on the roadside, prompting other motorists to slow down.
Traffic police are expecting the Asia Highway to be further congested at night when additional people are expected to travel from Bangkok to the northern provinces after work.
Police also advised motorists to use alternative roads to the North, such as Highway No 33 at the Pa Mok intersection, or to use Suphan Buri’s bypass to Chainat where they could re-enter the Asia Highway again. Alternatively, motorists could opt to use Highway No 309 from Sing Buri to Chainat.