Middle East is next focus for renowned ‘Siam Broiler’ chickens

It has a production capacity, following Islamic principles, of 120,000 chickens per day. The company has a policy to use a particular Thai chicken breed, the “Siam Broiler” breed from Manit Farm.

Manit Wiboonpan, the managing director of Siam Heritage Breeding Co Ltd and owner of Manit Farm, sees strong growth ahead. “We expect that within the next two years, more than 2 billion Muslims will consume Thai-bred chicken,” he said.

The farm has outlined its production plans and showcased the capability to produce up to 3.3 billion chickens within the first year, starting from 1,500 grandparent stock. However, Saudi Arabia is not excited about the chicken quantity because if the Muslim world ate one chicken per year, they would all be gone.