Thai stocks see net foreign purchases for first time in 27 days

Asia Plus Securities is bullish about the SET in the second half of this year, saying stocks will gain positive sentiment from Thailand’s economic recovery, new trading rules and new funds.

Pi Securities CEO Nattapon Chansivanon also expects the stock market to recover in the second half as stimulus measures kick in.

“If the Thai government kicks off economic stimulus measures in the second half of this year, the index’s resistance will be 1,350-1,400 points,” he said.