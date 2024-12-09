Phillip Securities acquires RHB, boosting revenue 50%, offering 20 markets.

Cameron Payne Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of Phillip Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, stated: “We are very positive about the acquisition of RHB Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited. It fits perfectly with our long-term growth strategy and allows us to serve more customers with our full range of products."

Sanupong Suthadtumakul, Executive Director of Phillip Securities (Thailand), added: "The acquisition of RHB Securities (Thailand) will strengthen our Financial Advisor base. We remain committed to developing our organization in four key areas: improving service efficiency, building long-term investor relationships, developing responsive products, and implementing cutting-edge technology in our services, aligned with our mission as a trusted 'Partner in Investment.'"