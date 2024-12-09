Phillip Securities acquires RHB, boosting revenue 50%, offering 20 markets.

Phillip Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or PhillipCapital Thailand, has announced a strategic acquisition agreement with RHB Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, marking a significant merger in Thailand's securities industry.
The merger will result in Phillip Securities (Thailand) more than doubling its market share in the securities industry, representing a trading value of more than 200 billion baht, with projected revenue growth exceeding 50%.
This consolidation will create opportunities for exponential growth in the stock brokerage industry by expanding the client base and increasing the number of Financial Advisors, ultimately improving operational efficiency. The combined entity will be well-positioned to meet the challenges of the modern investment landscape and will be able to provide securities trading services in 20 global capital markets. This marks an important milestone for PhillipCapital Group, which has operated in Thailand for 26 years.
Cameron Payne Frazier, Chief Executive Officer of Phillip Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited, stated: “We are very positive about the acquisition of RHB Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited. It fits perfectly with our long-term growth strategy and allows us to serve more customers with our full range of products."
Sanupong Suthadtumakul, Executive Director of Phillip Securities (Thailand), added: "The acquisition of RHB Securities (Thailand) will strengthen our Financial Advisor base. We remain committed to developing our organization in four key areas: improving service efficiency, building long-term investor relationships, developing responsive products, and implementing cutting-edge technology in our services, aligned with our mission as a trusted 'Partner in Investment.'"