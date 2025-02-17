Incentives including tax breaks needed to encourage investment

The Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations (FETCO) is to meet with the Finance Minister tomorrow (February 18) to discuss ways to boost the Thai stock market, including potentially reintroducing the Long-Term Equity Fund (LTF), its chairman Kobsak Pootrakool announced today.

Prior to the meeting, FETCO’s seven member organisations will get together online to finalise their proposals for the minister.

Discussions will include extending tax breaks for the Super Savings Fund (SSF), reviving the LTF, launching a Thai ESG 2 fund, and other measures to make the market more attractive to investors.

Kobsak said FETCO is ready to discuss the LTF with the Finance Ministry and suggest several options. One proposal is a Thai ESG 2 fund focused on Thai equities. FETCO supports this, noting that it would build on existing ESG funds.

The fund would prioritise Thai stocks, operate in a similar way to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), and emphasise ESG criteria. However, government consultation is required before any measures can be put in place.

