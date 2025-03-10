SET eyes long-term savings to boost Thailand's stock market

2. Omnibus Legal Reform

The SET plans to draft a decree to restore confidence in the stock market. This legal reform would consolidate multiple laws, including the SET Act, the Public Law, the Civil Code, and the Board of Investment Act, into a single framework for rapid implementation.

3. Jump+ Programme for Market Growth

The Jump+ programme aims to support listed firms in expanding their businesses and increasing their share value. The project will be funded by the Capital Market Development Fund.

4. Treasury Stock Buyback

To stabilise the market, the SET will lift restrictions on share buybacks for financially capable companies. Kitipong estimated that around 15 listed firms meet the criteria for share repurchase each year.

5. Encouraging S-Curve Economy Firms

The SET is in discussions with the Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate the listing of businesses in emerging S-curve industries, further diversifying investment opportunities in the market.

6. Dual-Class Share Structure

To attract family-run businesses to the stock market, the SET plans to introduce a dual-class share system. This would allow companies to issue shares with voting rights separately from those designated solely for dividend returns, making listing more appealing to large corporations.

SET Index Faces Market Challenges

The SET index has dropped by 14.15% since 30 December last year, reaching 1,202.03 points as of 7 March. The proposed measures aim to stabilise the market, attract new investments, and create long-term growth for the Thai stock exchange.

With these strategic initiatives, the SET is striving to revitalise investor confidence and position Thailand’s stock market as a robust, long-term savings vehicle.

