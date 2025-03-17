Thai merchants urged to go digital for THB11-trn regional market

Regional cross-border trade is projected to reach 504 billion baht ($14.6 billion) by 2028, a 2.8-fold increase from 2023.

Cross-border transactions per consumer in Southeast Asia are typically higher in value than domestic transactions, except in Vietnam and Indonesia, the report said.

It added that Regional Payment Connectivity (RPC) will boost flexibility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of cross-border payments in Southeast Asia.

The report noted that 62% of Southeast Asian traders generated 21% more revenue from cross-border transactions than domestic transactions, making expansion to neighbouring markets potentially worthwhile for traders.

However, it warned that merchants need to understand the different business environments in each country and maximise their mutual advantages with appropriate strategies.