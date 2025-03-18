Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone being carefully monitored

Chula said EEC faces limitations due to the higher industrial land prices in Chonburi and Rayong that range from 1 million baht to 7 million baht per rai. With industrial land near ports almost full, EEC should accelerate the development of infrastructure to facilitate transportation, he added.

EEC should also accelerate negotiations in drawing investment and summarise privileges under the Eastern Economic Corridor Act.

The EECO is currently negotiating projects and privileges worth 136-billion baht with 14 investors , including digital, modern automobile, Bio-Circular-Green economy and service.

He added that the office has planned to propose privileges for entrepreneurs in the EEC to the cabinet, which would cover exemption or reduction of corporate income tax and customs tax, as well as other privileges similar to duty-free and free trade zones.

“Johor is fast in offering privileges for investors without the level of bureaucracy inherent to Thailand, ” he said, adding that EECO will do its best to facilitate and encourage investors to invest in the EEC.

Referring to the long-delayed high-speed train project connecting three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao), Chula said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is improving the partnership contract with Asia Era One and expected the new contract to be signed in April this year.

Additionally, EECO will accelerate the development of U-Tapao Airport and the eastern airport city project, he said, adding that land would be delivered to U-Tapao International Aviation in April or May this year.