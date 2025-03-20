Thailand monitors US reciprocal tariff ahead of April 2 enforcement

Thailand is among the countries at risk under the policy by US President Donald Trump, as the US remains Thailand’s top export market.
Finance Ministry permanent secretary Lavaron Sangsnit stated that the Commerce Ministry is best positioned to assess and mitigate the impact of the tariff.
However, a Customs Department source said there is still no clear guideline on Thailand's response, adding that the Fiscal Policy Office is responsible for formulating appropriate policies.
The US has not yet confirmed which countries will face tariffs, but a source expects Thailand to be affected. A source believes the Foreign Ministry is in discussions with the US on the issue.
“The director-general of the Customs Department is also studying the matter,” a source said, emphasising that Thailand cannot raise tariffs in a way that contradicts international customs principles.