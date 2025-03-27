Thailand eyes Yunnan as gateway to expand agricultural exports

Thailand and officials from China’s Yunnan province held talks on Thursday about strengthening agricultural exports, particularly fruit and rice, amid concerns over potential oversupply.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met with Shi Yugang, deputy party secretary of Yunnan, at the ministry’s headquarters in Nonthaburi’s Muang district.

Pichai noted that Thailand’s durian production is projected to reach 1.76 million tonnes this year, a 37% year-on-year increase. To prevent market oversupply, he urged Chinese authorities to ease import and durian inspection processes in April and May, when the bulk of shipments arrive. He also confirmed that Thailand has resolved the Basic Yellow 2 contamination issue in durians, which had previously raised concerns among Chinese importers.

Pichai also urged China to extend operating hours and expand inspection capacity at the Mohan border checkpoint to facilitate faster movement of products. He also urged Chinese authorities to expedite the purchase of 280,000 tonnes of rice under a prior agreement, citing Thailand’s strong supply. The minister further promoted the export of live cattle and frozen meat via China’s Guan Lei Port.