Thai Stocks Tumble on Microsoft Data Centre Slowdown Fears

The Thai stock market witnessed a sharp downturn on Friday following news that Microsoft is scaling back or halting data centre development projects across multiple regions.

The SET index plummeted to a low of 1,135 points, currently hovering around 1,136 points, as investors reacted to the potential implications for the electronics sector.

Trading opened at 1,155 points, but quickly descended as major stocks, led by GULF, experienced significant sell-offs, with GULF shares dropping by 5.13% to 46.25 baht.

