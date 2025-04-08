Thai Stocks Plunge on US Tariff Fears and Oil Price Slump

The Thai stock market experienced a sharp sell-off in early trading on Tuesday, plummeting 50 points – nearly 5% – as anticipated in response to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff impositions following China's retaliation, marking a new low for the year.

Heightened concerns over a potential full-blown trade war, compounded by crude oil prices plummeting to a four-year low, triggered heavy selling pressure across major blue-chip stocks, particularly in the banking and energy sectors.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed the morning session down 47.73 points, or 4.24%, at 1,077.48, dragged lower by the spectre of US tariffs and mounting fears of a global trade conflict.

Analysts noted that the over 50-point drop at the market open was more pronounced than expected, effectively catching up with the significant falls seen in global markets during yesterday's Thai market holiday.

The global downturn has been fuelled by anxieties surrounding President Trump's tariff policies following China's retaliatory measures, escalating the risk of a damaging trade war with global economic ramifications.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the dramatic slide in crude oil prices to their lowest point in four years presents a downside risk to the Thai economy and the earnings outlook for listed companies.