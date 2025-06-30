Infrastructure and REIT Funds: A Haven for Investors Amidst Market Jitters



As the Thai stock market navigates a period of significant pressure, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Funds are emerging as sought-after safe-haven assets, offering robust returns of 5-10%.

Amidst the ongoing challenges in the Thai equities market, both REITs and Infrastructure Funds are demonstrating remarkable resilience.

Investor capital is consistently flowing into these funds, driven by lingering uncertainties from the trade war and a clear trend of falling interest rates.

Financial experts are unanimous in their view: these funds represent secure investments delivering high yields.

Win Phromphaet, CFA, CEO of Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd., highlighted to Krungthep Turakij that the surging popularity of Infrastructure Funds and REITs is directly linked to the prevailing downward trend in interest rates.

These funds are providing returns that significantly outshine other asset classes, boasting average dividend yields of an impressive 6-10%. This figure is particularly striking when compared to current government bond yields, which sit below 2%.

It's undeniable that the Thai stock market has experienced a substantial correction recently.

However, Infrastructure Funds and REITs have shown greater stability, experiencing much shallower declines and weathering the storm considerably better.

This makes them an ideal solution for investors searching for a "safe harbour" that continues to deliver strong returns even when the broader Thai stock market is volatile.